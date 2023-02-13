Mbappe returns to training ahead of Bayern Champions League tie

Kylian Mbappe stretching for the ball in training watched by Lionel Messi

Saint-Germain-en-Laye (France) (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has made a faster-than-expected return to training ahead of the round of 16 Champions League first-leg home tie with Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

After Mbappe suffered a thigh injury against Montpellier on February 1, the club said he would be out for three weeks.

On Saturday, coach Christophe Galtier said he did not think Mbappe would play on Tuesday.

"I don't think so. He follows his rehabilitation protocol. He was a victim of a muscle injury," Galtier said. "We will take zero, zero, zero risk with Kylian."

But Mbappe trained on Sunday and on Monday was seen in the part of training which is open to the media, participating in an exercise with Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marco Verratti, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos.

Qatari-owned PSG are seeking to stay on course to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

