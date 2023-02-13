PSG hoping for Mbappe return in Bayern Champions League showdown

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi (L) in training with their PSG teammates on Monday

Paris (AFP) – Paris Saint-Germain are hoping Kylian Mbappe can make a rapid recovery from injury and feature in Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich as the French club aim to put a run of poor form behind them in a tie that could define their season.

Mbappe was ruled out for three weeks after suffering a thigh injury in a game at Montpellier on February 1 but he returned to the training pitch Sunday and again on Monday.

The France superstar was then named in a squad of 22 for the last 16, first leg at the Parc des Princes, suggesting that he will play some part against the German giants.

However, PSG coach Christophe Galtier said there were no guarantees that the 24-year-old, who scored seven goals in six matches during the group stage, would even be named as a substitute for the game.

"He trained well and the feedback is positive but it is not yet sure that he will be on the teamsheet. We will look at things tomorrow morning," Galtier told reporters on Monday.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had previously suggested PSG were playing mind games when they announced the France superstar would not be fit for the first leg.

"I am assuming and anticipating that he is going to start. It is my job as head coach to be prepared for him playing and to try to prevent him from damaging us," Nagelsmann, who is without the injured Sadio Mane, said in Paris on Monday.

Meanwhile Galtier denied that PSG were considering naming Mbappe as a substitute just to frighten their opponents in a repeat of the 2020 Champions League final, won 1-0 by the Germans in Lisbon.

"If he is on the teamsheet it will be to play, but I don't know how long it would be for," said the coach.

Lionel Messi and Marco Verratti were also named in the squad after sitting out PSG's 3-1 defeat at Monaco on Saturday, which was their second consecutive loss and their fourth in 10 games in 2023.

There have been doubts about Bayern's form too, but they have lost just once all season and sit top of the Bundesliga.

PSG's slump has raised the spectre of another frustratingly early exit from the Champions League for the Qatar-owned club.

They have gone out of the competition in the final 16 in four of the last six campaigns, including last season against eventual winners Real Madrid.

Dressing-room arguments

The appointment of Galtier to succeed Mauricio Pochettino ahead of this season was made in the hope he could take them all the way in Europe, along with the huge contract offer that persuaded Mbappe to stay rather than move to Madrid.

"The team that we put out tomorrow (Tuesday) will look nothing like the team that played against Monaco," Galtier said after a stomach bug ripped through his already-weakened squad at the weekend.

"Bayern are a great side but I know that my players are capable of raising their game on these occasions."

PSG remain five points clear at the top of Ligue 1 but the nature of their performance in Monaco added to the concerns surrounding Galtier's squad following their French Cup exit in Marseille last midweek.

Neymar played down reports of an argument in the PSG dressing room after Saturday's defeat by Monaco © FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Media reports surfaced following Saturday's game of a dressing-room argument involving Neymar, captain Marquinhos and the club's football advisor, Luis Campos, reports which Neymar confirmed on Monday, but sought to play down.

"There was a discussion, but it wasn't a punch-up," he said.

"These things happen every day. Football is not just love and friendship. Even with my girlfriend we don't agree sometimes, but obviously there is respect from all sides.

"We had a discussion but it was just about us trying to improve as a team. I think it helped quite a bit, to clarify certain things."

