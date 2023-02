The 2023 World Club Cup will be staged in Saudi Arabia

Paris (AFP) – Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 World Club Cup, FIFA said on Tuesday.

Saudi club Al-Hilal reached the final of the 2022 edition in Morocco last week, losing 5-3 to European champions Real Madrid.

The seven-team event will take place on December 12-22.

Saudi Arabia is believed to be building towards a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, having seen neighbours Qatar host last year's tournament.

