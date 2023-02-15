Deepti Sharma takes crucial wickets for India to halt West Indies momentum

Cape Town (AFP) – Off-spinner Deepti Sharma dismissed two batters in the space of four balls to change the momentum of India's Women's T20 World Cup match against the West Indies in Cape Town on Wednesday.

West Indies made 118 for six after winning the toss at Newlands.

Sharma broke through after West Indies reached 78 for one in the 15th over, with former captain Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle looking dangerous in a 74-run second-wicket partnership.

Campbelle (30) attempted a reverse sweep and Smriti Mandhana took a good catch diving forward at backward point.

Mandhana was back in action after missing India's win against Pakistan on Sunday because of a finger injury.

Taylor, in her second match since being injured last September, scored 42 and was striking the ball solidly after a slow start.

But three balls after Campbelle's dismissal she was given out leg before wicket to Sharma on review.

Chinelle Henry was run out in the next over as West Indies lost three wickets for two runs within six balls.

Sharma bowled Afy Fletcher in the last over to become the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 internationals. She finished with three for 15.

Brief scores:

West Indies 118-6 in 20 overs (S. Taylor 42, S. Campbelle 30; D. Sharma 3-15).

Toss: West Indies

Match situation: India need 119 to win.

