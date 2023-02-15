Man United and Barca needed a 'reset' - Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag arrives for a press conference ahead of the clash with Barcelona

Barcelona (AFP) – Erik ten Hag said Manchester United and Barcelona both needed a "reset" after years of disappointment on Wednesday.

The sides clash in the Europa League play-off round on Thursday, which will be the first time they meet outside of the Champions League for over 30 years.

Barcelona beat Manchester United in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals and their most recent tie was in 2019 at the quarter-final stage of that competition.

The Catalans last won a major European trophy in 2015 when they won the Champions League, while Manchester United's last silverware came in 2017, winning the Europa League.

"Both clubs are in the Europa League, (but) both clubs have the ambition to be in the Champions League," said Ten Hag.

"Not just to be there but to have a real impact in the Champions League, after the group stage going to the semi-finals, final, to win even.

"The reality is we are in the Europa League, but both clubs needed a reset and we are both going in the right direction.

"It's exciting to face each other tomorrow night. With each test you get better."

After Xavi hailed Ten Hag's impact since arriving at United last summer, the Dutch coach had kind words for his Catalan counterpart too.

"I think Barcelona in this moment are playing their best football for several years," said the former Ajax coach.

"I think it (comes from) the mind and inspiration of Johan Cruyff. You can see the way of playing that is inspired by Johan Cruyff."

Xavi took over at Barcelona in November 2021 and won the Spanish Super Cup in January, their first trophy since 2021.

Ten Hag greatly admired former Ajax and Barcelona player and coach Cruyff, admitting he had pictures of the late great in his Amsterdam office, and the Dutchman is also revered at Camp Nou.

"It's great to face Barcelona," continued Ten Hag.

"I like the philosophy of this club, the football, they bring up so many good players and good teams. We really look forward to facing them."

Manchester United tried to sign Barcelona player Frenkie de Jong last summer according to various reports, but the midfielder dug in his heels and decided to stay.

Ten Hag said his former Ajax charge was a player which any club would like to have.

"He's a fantastic player playing out from the back, he always has time, it was a pleasure to work with him," said Ten Hag.

"Frenkie is an incredibly good player (and would be) for every club in the whole world. He has a unique quality, if you can get him in your squad your team will be stronger."

