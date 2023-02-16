Celtics remove 'interim' tag, make Mazzulla head coach

New York (AFP) – The Boston Celtics officially named Joe Mazzulla the 19th head coach in franchise history on Thursday, removing the "interim" tag from the title he'd held since replacing Ime Udoka.

Mazzulla, 34, was named interim head coach in September, shortly before the start of training camp, after Udoka was suspended for the season for violations of team rules.

Mazzulla has guided the Celtics to the best record in the NBA at 42-17 heading into the All-Star break.

He'll be coaching Team Giannis in the All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday.

"As he has shown, Joe is a very talented coach and leader," Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said in a statement, in which the Celtics also announced they had agreed a contract extension with Mazzulla.

"He has a unique ability to galvanize a room around a mission. We are thankful for the work he has done to help get us to this point, and excited that he has agreed to lead us into the future."

Boston, trying to get back to the NBA Finals after falling to Golden State in the championship series last season, opened the season 18-4.

Going into the All-Star break they boast the league's third-best offensive rating and fourth-best defensive rating, the only club in the top five in both categories.

