Duckett's 84 hands England rapid start to first New Zealand Test

England's Ben Duckett plays a shot during day one of the first cricket Test against New Zealand

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand) (AFP) – Opener Ben Duckett was dismissed for a rapid 84 as England's trademark attacking style dominated the start of the first Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui on Thursday.

Duckett threatened to surpass a 121-year-old record for England's fastest Test century before he was dismissed late in the opening session of the day-night Test at the Bay Oval.

Having been asked to bat in the pink-ball encounter on a green-tinged pitch that had been covered for days because of Cyclone Gabrielle, the tourists raced to 134-2 off 23 overs against a depleted New Zealand bowling attack featuring two seamers on debut -- Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn.

The belligerence of compact left-hander Duckett encapsulated the free, aggressive style that has carried England to nine wins from 10 Tests under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Duckett was a revelation during England's 3-0 series sweep in Pakistan two months ago, scoring a century and three half-centuries.

Playing just his eighth Test, the 28-year-old capitalised on loose bowling, registering 14 fours in a 68-ball knock.

There were few loose strokes until he mistimed a cover drive to hand Tickner a maiden Test wicket.

Until then, Duckett had threatened to raise a rare century in the opening session of a Test and also reach the milestone in less than England's record of 76 balls, set by Gilbert Jessop against Australia in 1902.

At the interval Ollie Pope was unbeaten on 30 with Joe Root nine not out.

Pope was the junior partner in a 99-run second-wicket stand after opener Zak Crawley was caught behind off captain Southee in the third over.

Southee, who is leading his country in a Test on home soil for the first time, hoped his inexperienced attack could generate early movement when choosing to bowl first but they struggled on what proved a friendly surface.

England included spinner Jack Leach despite the struggles slower bowlers traditionally experience in pink ball Tests and in New Zealand conditions.

Preparations for both sides had been disrupted by the storms which hit New Zealand and triggered a national state of emergency on Tuesday but Mount Maunganui avoided significant damage and play started on time.

