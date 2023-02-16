French football chief Le Graët on the brink after report damns sleazy texts

French football

Noël Le Graët became president of the French football Federation in 2011.

Noël Le Graët, French football’s most powerful administrator, is expected to come under increasing pressure on Thursday to quit his post as president of the French Football Federation (FFF) after the publication of a report damning his stream of alcohol-fuelled sleazy late night text messages to female employees, as well as lax management.

Le Graët, 81, stepped aside last month after he made condescending remarks about the fabled former France international and Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

During an interview on French broadcaster RMC, Le Graët said he would not have bothered to pick up the telephone had Zidane – who guided Madrid to a dozen trophies including a hat trick of Champions League crowns – called to enquire about the possibility of taking over from Didier Deschamps as manager of the France national team.

The comments provoked a backlash from all levels of French football and even though Le Graët apologised for the remarks, they unleashed the simmering discontent with his 12-year reign as president.

Within days of his outburst, a football agent alleged in the French sports newspaper L’Equipe that at the outset of her career Le Graët had made suggestive remarks to her.

On Wednesday, an inquiry into the machinations at the FFF, condemned Le Graët's behaviour as well as that of the FFF’s director general Florence Hardouin.

“The interviews conducted by the panel have highlighted the inappropriate behaviour of Le Graët,” said the report.

“Not only certain comments from him but also text messages – some ambiguous and others clearly of a sexual character sent late at night on a regular basis to women whose jobs depended on him.”

Interviews with more than 100 people reveal alcohol often fuelled the comments.

The final report said thatLe Graët's behavioral drifts as president were incompatible with the functions and requirements at one of France’s most prestigious sporting institutions.

On Wednesday, Le Graët launched a rearguard campaign to solicit support from members of his hand picked executive committee in a desperate bid to hold on to power.

However, it is understood that support is draining way from the former president of Guingamp football club.

Eric Borghini, one of the regional federation bosse and an executive committee member, told L’Equipe: “I’m urging him to resign.

"If he doesn’t, then I will and I know the others who will go too. That mass resignation will effectively force him to quit.”

