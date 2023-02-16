Kombouaré salutes players' calm ahead of Juventus clash in Europa League

French football

Antoine Kombouaré says he has been impressed by the preparation of his players for their Europa League knockout clash against Juventus.

Nantes boss Antoine Kombouare hailed the calm of his players as they prepared to face Serie A giants Juventus on Thursday night in the first leg of the Europa League knockout round.

"I'm finding them all quite serene about the whole thing," said the 59-year-old Frenchman.

"And it's very impressive. We're all perfectly aware that it is Juventus and that it could end very badly for us with a thrashing.

"But we've done all we can to be in a good state for the game and we're ready to give it our best shot."

While fellow Ligue 1 outfit Rennes gained a place in the competition after finishing fourth, Nantes qualified for the tournament after winning the 2022 Coupe de France.

They continue the defence of their crown on 1 March in the last eight against Lens and they are also holding their own in Ligue 1 - 10 points above the four relegation places.

"When one of the main battles for us is to stay in Ligue 1 – and we're doing OK with that at the moment – to be in the Coupe de France and the Europa League as well is something that is incredible for us," said Kombouaré.

"To be active in three competitions is usually something for the really big teams."

Sequence

Juventus sides of yore would be well acquainted with such demands especially between 2012 and 2020 when they claimed nine consecutive Serie A titles.

Inter Milan ended the sequence in 2021 and AC Milan took the top flight honours last season.

Juventus, who were rising ominously after a poor start to the campaign, were stopped in the tracks last month when the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced Juventus would be deducted 15 points for financial irregularities and false accounting in relation to historic transfer dealings.

A few weeks after the blow, Massimo Allegri's men lie ninth with 29 points – their real tally would play them in the thick of the action for a place in next season's Champions League.

"I've told the players that winning the Europa League is the sure fire way to next season's Champions League," said Allegri.

Should Juventus eliminate Nantes, they will enter a last-16 draw featuring English Premier League outfit Arsenal as well as Real Betis and Real Sociedad from Spain and the Dutch giants Feyenoord.

Rennes will vie for a place in the next stage Shaktar Donetsk.

