Kudermetova stuns Gauff in Doha to set up Swiatek clash

Doha (AFP) – Veronika Kudermetova upset the Doha Open seedings to defeat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 on Thursday and set up a semi-final clash with world number one Iga Swiatek.

Russian 25-year-old Kudermetova, ranked eight, needed just over two hours to complete victory over the world number four.

If she is to reach a first WTA final since Istanbul last April, Kudermetova will have to get past a refreshed Swiatek.

The reigning French and US Open champion reached the last-four when last weekend's Abu Dhabi title winner Belinda Bencic withdrew from their quarter-final.

Kudermetova, who will be playing in her second semi-final of the year, is yet to win a set from Swiatek in two previous encounters.

Eyes on the ball: Coco Gauff hits a return to Veronika Kudermetova © Karim JAAFAR / AFP

Polish star Swiatek hardly broke sweat in her opening match at the tournament, dropping just one game and needing only 53 minutes to defeat Danielle Collins on Wednesday.

Last season, Swiatek kicked off her 37-match win streak in Doha, where she captured her first WTA 1000-level hard-court title.

In Thursday's later quarter-finals, American second seed Jessica Pegula tackles Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil while Maria Sakkari of Greece faces WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia of France.

© 2023 AFP