Howe happy for Newcastle to irritate Premier League rivals

London (AFP) – Eddie Howe has warned Newcastle's Premier League rivals that his club have no qualms about getting under the skin of the top-flight establishment.

Newcastle's impressive rise to fourth place in the Premier League has been fuelled by Howe's astute management and the financial muscle of the club's Saudi-backed owners.

But Newcastle's ascent hasn't gone down well with the teams being edged out, including Saturday's opponents Liverpool.

The Reds are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League ahead of their trip to St James' Park.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp complained about Newcastle's time-wasting during their meeting earlier this season and has since taken aim at the Magpies' spending power.

But Howe made it clear his team is not there to be liked, with winning their only focus.

"We are not here to do anything other than try to win the game we are competing in, and to not be the team that everyone looks at and thinks, 'Good losers'. That's not what we want to be," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"That is what I am trying to instil in the players every day. I want to build a winning mentality and culture."

Newcastle will be looking for revenge over Liverpool after the 2-1 defeat they suffered at Anfield in August, courtesy of Fabio Carvalho's strike eight minutes into stoppage-time.

That loss was Newcastle's last in the Premier League as they embarked on a 17-game unbeaten run and Howe is determined to keep the streak going.

"I don't need any reminding of how painful losing is. I did most of that during my playing career and I hated that feeling and I tried to do everything I could to not feel that going into the next game," Howe said.

"As a manager it is probably 10 times worse, maybe 100 times worse. I hated that feeling as a player and I actually detest it as a manager, so you're preparing and working to try and stay away from that feeling for as long as possible."

© 2023 AFP