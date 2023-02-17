Potter tells Chelsea to resolve Mount's future 'quickly'

London (AFP) – Graham Potter has called on Chelsea's owners to resolve "quickly" their contract talks with England midfielder Mason Mount.

Potter wants Chelsea to extend Mount's current deal before speculation starts to increase about his Stamford Bridge future.

The 24-year-old, who has 18 months left on his Chelsea contract, has struggled to hit peak form this term and lost his place in the team recently.

Mount last started for Chelsea against Fulham on February 3, but Blues boss Potter is adamant he remains a key part of his squad.

"It's always complicated, there's always negotiation," Potter told reporters on Friday.

"It's best I leave it between Mason and the club," he added. "It's the best way for that to be dealt with.

"He's been fantastic to work with, an important player for us and of course I hope it gets resolved quickly."

Meanwhile, Potter admitted Chelsea must improve their finishing after seeing his team score just twice in their last five matches.

The Blues, currently 10th in the Premier League, missed a host of chances in their 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 first leg on Wednesday.

Chelsea's seventh scoreless outing in 12 games came despite the January signings of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana to bolster their attack.

"We can always do more and do better," said Potter ahead of Saturday's game against bottom of the table Southampton.

"In terms of how the group is working, it's positive. I thought the Dortmund performance away from home, given the context of the competition and the opponent and the environment, was another step forward.

"I don't like to use luck as a reason. It's something you can't control.

"That's the challenge for us. The quality of player we have in the final positions, we can score."

Kai Havertz has often been used as Chelsea's makeshift central striker, but the German has scored just six goals in all competitions this season.

Chelsea's failure to add a recognised striker in January has placed extra pressure on Potter's other new recruits to step up.

"The criticism for us, and a fair criticism, something we've been looking to improve, is we haven't attacked as well as I'd have liked," Potter said.

"Attacking well means creating chances, good chances. It was closer against Dortmund, but the challenge is to do it over 90 minutes."

