Pundits perplexed after Woods hands Thomas tampon at PGA event

Los Angeles (AFP) – Tiger Woods's apparent bid to prank playing partner Justin Thomas by handing him a tampon during the first round of the PGA Genesis Invitational has sparked some criticism of the 15-time major champion.

Advertising Read more

Woods slipped the hygiene product to Thomas as they walked off the ninth tee at Riviera Country Club, where Woods had out-driven Thomas.

Thomas laughed and dropped the tampon on the ground.

"Really, Tiger," wrote USA Today columnist Christine Brennan in slamming the "immature" incident.

"Woods' message to Thomas was obvious. It has been the go-to line of silly, often insecure boys for generations: You play like a girl."

Reaction on social media -- where Woods's return to tour-level golf for the first time since he missed the cut at the British Open in July sparked an outpouring of interest -- was mixed.

"Call me woke. Call me a snowflake. Call me 'offended'. Whatever. But handing another male golfer a tampon is objectively not funny," one Twitter poster wrote.

Another, however, called negative reaction "manufactured anger," and plenty found the exchange simply amusing.

Woods capped his first round at Riviera with three straight birdies for a two-under par 69 that left him five off the lead.

He didn't comment on the incident, but said he enjoyed playing in a group with good friend Thomas and Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy.

"It was a great round," Woods said. "The ebb and flow of needling each other, encouraging each other and telling stories.

"Because I hadn't been out here so I've missed some of the things that have transpired on Tour, which is kind of fun."

Woods's schedule was curtailed the past two years as he continued to deal with the severe leg injuries he suffered in February 2021 car accident.

He didn't play after the crash in 2021 after undergoing multiple surgeries and says he'll be managing the damage to his lower right leg for the rest of his career.

Woods returned to play at the 2022 Masters, finishing 47th, but withdrew from the PGA Championship in May after 54 holes and missed the cut at the British Open.

© 2023 AFP