South Africa name Bavuma as first Black African Test captain

Johannesburg (AFP) – Temba Bavuma was on Friday named the first black African captain of South Africa's Test cricket team in a major shake-up of the squad.

Dean Elgar was axed as skipper, although he remains a member of the squad which starts a series against the West Indies on February 28.

Chief selector Victor Mpitsang was fired and five players who were part of a heavy series defeat in Australia were dropped.

At a press conference after the official announcement, it became clear that new coach Shukri Conrad had been given wide powers.

"We felt that a change of direction was needed. I have always believed coaches should have a big say," said Cricket South Africa director of cricket Enoch Nkwe in explaining the "release" of Mpitsang as part of an ongoing review of selection procedures.

Conrad made it clear that the clear-out from the Australia series was not related to injuries or unavailability.

"We had a full complement to select from," he said.

Five players who played in Australia in December and January – batsmen Sarel Erwee, Rassie van der Dussen and Khaya Zondo, wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and fast bowler Lungi Ngidi – were dropped while Theunis de Bruyn has retired.

Nkwe said the decision not to pick Ngidi was based on a belief that it was time to throw 22-year-old fast bowler Gerald Coetzee into the Test arena.

'Unleash Gerald'

"Now is the time to unleash Gerald," he said.

Bavuma has captained South Africa's one-day international and Twenty20 international teams since March 2021.

Elgar's stint as captain started at the same time. He led the side to Test series wins against West Indies, India and Bangladesh and a shared series away against New Zealand.

However, they were heavily beaten in series in England and Australia.

Bavuma, meanwhile, came under criticism for his poor batting form in T20 internationals, notably in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

Bavuma will remain captain of the one-day team but will relinquish his role in the T20 side.

South Africa has had two previous black Test captains in Ashwell Prince and Hashim Amla but in a race-conscious country there is a distinction between 'generic black' and 'black African', not least among politicians.

Nkwe named a 15-man squad for the two Tests against West Indies.

Uncapped Tony de Zorzi is likely to make his debut as an opening batsman and Coetzee as a fast bowler, while Keegan Petersen and Ryan Rickelton return after missing the tour of Australia because of injury.

Batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder are recalled as is spinning all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy whose only two Tests were in India in 2019.

"I'm old-fashioned," said Conrad. "I want to have seven batters so I want to increase our all-rounders stock."

In a statement announcing the team, Nkwe pointed to Bavuma's "vast captaincy experience both at domestic level and on the international stage."

He thanked Elgar for his efforts.

"He helped the team navigate through some stormy waters and put them in good position on the ICC World Test Championship table," said Nkwe.

South African squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

© 2023 AFP