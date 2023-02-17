Woods's weekend in jeopardy after 74 at Riviera

Los Angeles (AFP) – Tiger Woods blamed poor putting after a three-over-par 74 on Friday left him one stroke outside the projected cut line midway through the Genesis Invitational second round.

It was a disappointing day for the 15-time major champion, who is teeing it up in a US PGA Tour event for the first time since the British Open in July as he continues to wrestle with the serious leg injuries suffered in a February 2021 car accident.

Woods's five bogeys included back-to-back bogeys at the eighth and ninth to cap his round, but he said his troubles on the green began much earlier.

"I did not putt well today," said Woods, who can only wait for the afternoon to play out to see if he'll be teeing it up on the weekend.

"I blocked a lot of putts early and this is probably the highest score I could have shot today.

"(I) probably should have shot five or six better than this, easily.

"I could have easily got off to a very hot start and I did not, and then middle part of the round I could have turned it around a little bit and I did not."

Woods teed off on 10 and dropped a shot at the 12th, where he was unable to salvage par from a greenside bunker.

He bogeyed 13, where he needed three shots to reach the green and missed a five-footer to save par.

Birdies at 14 and 17 moved him back to even for the day, but he ran into trouble coming home.

At the par-three sixth his tee shot rolled back to the front of the sloped green, 71 feet from the pin. His putt up was pulled into the pot bunker in the middle of the green and he wound up with a bogey.

He was in a fairway bunker at the eight, his shot out barely advancing him and his third shot rolling through the green.

At the ninth he missed the fairway and came up in a greenside bunker. His shot out ran through the green and his chip to remain on the projected cut line lipped out.

Everything a moving target

At the sixth, Woods said, he opted not to chip because there was "a chance it could actually come back to the front part of the green.

"The hill caught it more than I thought it would and ended up in a bunker," he said. "I mean, I was trying to give myself a chance at making par and at worst bogey.

"So realistically I had two bad calls on the wind on six and nine and end up costing me two shots there."

Woods, who reiterated this week that he's hoping to play all four major championships and a few other tournaments this year as his leg issues continue to limit him, said his injury history means he makes constant adjustments to his mechanics.

"I've had so many surgeries that the ankle just keeps changing, the leg keeps changing," he said. "The shoes keep changing, the socks keep changing. Everything's a moving target. How much I'm on my feet, how much I'm not, how active I am, how not active, the muscles that are on, they're off. It's a moving target all the time."

