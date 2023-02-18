Bieniemy moves from NFL Chiefs to Commanders

Washington (AFP) – The Washington Commanders have hired Eric Bieniemy from the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as their new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator, the NFL team said on Saturday.

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs since 2013, when he joined them as running backs coach, and since becoming offensive coordinator five years ago has been part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Working under Andy Reid, Bieniemy helped build an offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which enjoyed two Super Bowl-winning seasons and five straight AFC Championship game appearances.

However, the 53-year-old former NFL running back was not the primary playcaller and will now take on that fuller role under head coach Ron Rivera in Washington.

The Commanders finished last season with a record of 8-8 with one drawn, at the bottom of the NFC East division and with question marks over the quarterback position.

Sam Howell is the likely starter but reports have indicated the team may look to recruit a free agent.

