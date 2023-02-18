Bosch celebrates new Bayonne deal with Stade Francais win

Paris (AFP) – Argentina hooker Facundo Bosch scored in the week after signing a new Bayonne contract as they edged Stade Francais 29-26 in the French Top 14 on Saturday.

Bosch, 31, crossed in the first half as the Basques moved up to third in the table after the front-rower agreed to a three-year extension on Thursday.

The Parisians thought they had claimed a draw with Romain Briatte's late try but ex-France fly-half Camille Lopez slotted an 82nd minute penalty for the hosts leaving the 14-time champions in second place.

The home side led 10-7 after Bosch, who has an outside chance of making his country's squad for this year's Rugby World Cup, crashed over from a rolling maul.

Lopez and Stade Francais fly-half Joris Segonds traded penalties with the score 16-13 at the break.

With 10 minutes to play Bayonne led 26-21 thanks to another Lopez penalty before back-rower Briatte made his way over but former France scrum-half Morgan Parra missed the conversion, which would have given the away side the lead.

With two minutes gone over normal time 33-year-old Lopez, who made the last of his 27 Test appearances in 2019, stepped up to take his tally for the day up to 19 points and extend his team's unbeaten record in the league to 16 games.

Later, Scotland fly-half Finn Russell is on the bench as Racing 92 host Brive as is France centre Jonathan Danty on his return from injury for La Rochelle as they head to Castres.

It is a welcome boost for Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie before welcoming Scotland to Paris in the Six Nations next Sunday.

Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe takes on former side Toulouse for Toulon.

The blockbuster game has been moved up the coast from Toulon to Marseille's 67,000-capacity football stadium, Stade Velodrome.

On Sunday, Christophe Urios takes Clermont to his former side Bordeaux-Begles.

