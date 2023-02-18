PSG boss Galtier urges players to take refuge in work to end losing streak

French football

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier will lead the side into a Ligue 1 game against Lille aiming to avert a fourth consecutive defeat.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier called on his all-star squad to submit to a regime of discipline and hard work to emerge from a slump of three consecutive defeats.

Advertising Read more

Galtier's men take on his former club Lille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday afternoon aiming to go eight points clear of second-placed Marseille who play on Sunday night at Toulouse.

"In these tough times, we've got to stay quiet and simply work hard," said Galtier.

Tuesday night's defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 followed setbacks in the league to Monaco and the Coupe de France against Marseille.

Fifth-placed Lille will arrive in the capital seeking a result that will keep them in the mix for the places leading to next season's European competitions.

They will also be looking to avenge the 7-1 annihilation PSG meted out at the Stade Pierre Mauroy during the early days of the season.

"That result is irrelevant," said Galtier. "The team isn't in the same phase as it was six months ago. Injuries are taking their toll but we want to play the kind of football that we're able to play."

Star striker Kylian Mbappé is likely to start the fixture after coming off the bench for the last 30 minutes of the tie against Bayern.

🆗🔴🔵 Le groupe parisien pour la réception du @losclive

#PSGLOSC — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) February 18, 2023

However, the side will be without skipper Marquinhos. The 28-year-old Brazilian defender injured his left thigh during the match against the Germans.

He should resume squad training next week, a club statement said on Saturday.

Should Lille leave the capital with all three points, the sequence would represent the worst se of results since Qatar Sports Investments acquired control of PSG in 2011.

It will subject Galtier and the players to even further scrutiny.

Neymar has been in the firing line for his late-night partying at home in the leafy residential suburb of Bougival as well as playing poker and allowing himself to be photographed at a fast-food outlet.

"He has the right, on his day off, to play poker, which he is passionate about," said Galtier.

"And I told him what I thought about the photo that came out."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe