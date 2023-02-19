London (AFP) – Arsenal showed they have the fortitude required of champions with a last-gasp victory at Aston Villa that took them back to the top of the Premier League.

Second placed Manchester City were held at Nottingham Forest, while Marcus Rashford extended his hot-streak against Leicester.

AFP Sport looks at three things we learned from the Premier League this weekend:

Arsenal stand firm

As if losing to Manchester City just 63 hours earlier wasn't bad enough, Arsenal found themselves on the ropes again at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's side trailed to Ollie Watkins' opener, equalised through Bukayo Saka, then fell behind again to Philippe Coutinho's strike.

With their title dreams starting to fade, Arsenal proved they have the character needed to cope with the strain of slugging it out with serial winners City.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, lured from City in the close-season, blasted Arsenal level before an incredible denouement.

Deep into stoppage-time, Jorginho's shot hit the bar and cannoned back into play before striking Villa's former Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez on the head and rebounding into the net for an own goal.

Arteta and his players celebrated with abandon and Gabriel Martinelli wrapped up a crucial victory with virtually the last kick.

Arsenal's first win in five games in all competitions gave them renewed belief that a first title since 2004 is still on the cards.

"I think the last five minutes tell me how much we want it and that we have the quality, the unity and the belief that we can do it," Arteta said.

"When we have clarity and intentions and we raise the level we can beat anybody and they've done it."

Misfiring City vow to keep fighting

Manchester City's brief spell at the top came to a frustrating end as Chris Wood's 84th minute equaliser punished the champions for a series of missed chances in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola's side had knocked Arsenal off top spot with a 3-1 win in north London on Wednesday and, although the Gunners had reclaimed pole position with their win at Aston Villa, City would have finished the weekend in first place if they had beaten Forest.

They were on course to do just that when Bernardo Silva fired them ahead in the 40th minute.

But Erling Haaland hit the bar and blazed the rebound over before missing another golden opportunity as City stumbled.

Although they are now two points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand, City defender Kyle Walker warned the Gunners that his team will not give up on a fifth title in six seasons.

"We're not down and we're not out, we'll keep going and keep fighting until the very end and put this down as a blip," he said.

"It's not ideal trailing Arsenal. We just need to make sure that these performances don't happen again, we finish our chances and defend well as a team, and we stick together."

Rashford fuels Man Utd surge

Marcus Rashford is spearheading Manchester United's bid to win a first piece of silverware since 2017.

United forward Rashford scored twice in Sunday's 3-0 win against Leicester at Old Trafford, lifting his third placed side to within five points of Arsenal.

Rashford has scored 24 times in all competitions for United this season, the highest goal tally he has ever managed in a single campaign.

Remarkably, 16 of those goals have come in 17 appearances since he returned from the World Cup in December.

"It's a nice feeling to be scoring goals and ultimately winning games," Rashford said.

"There's always something to push for and look forward to. I don't feel like slowing down, I'm just trying to improve."

Rashford will be the key for United in a pivotal week featuring the League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday and the second leg of the Europa League knockout play-off against Barcelona on Thursday, with the tie balanced at 2-2.

