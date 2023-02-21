Benzema and Vinicius Junior lead Madrid rout of Liverpool in Champions League

Champions League

Karim Benzema wheels away after scoring his second of the night and Real Madrid's final goal in the 5-2 humiliation of Liverpool in their first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

Former France international Karim Benzema and Vincius Junior both bagged a brace on Tuesday night as Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to thrash Liverpool 5-2 at Anfield in the last-16 of the Champions League.

The hosts led the first leg 2-0 within 15 minutes after Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah profited from slapdash Madrid defending.

But Liverpool were in equally munificent mood.

Vinicius Junior, whose goal separated the sides in the Champions League final last May at the Stade de France, halved the deficit in the 21st minute.

The 22-year-old exchanged passes with Benzema insde the Liverpool penalty area and managed to curl a shot around a cluster of defenders and past the Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.

Fifteen minutes later, Vinicius Junior pounced on Alisson's botched clearance to level.

After the pause, Madrid went into overdrive. Defender Eder Militao headed in the third before Benzema grabbed the fourth.

The 35-year-old added Madrid's fifth in the 67th minute after being played through by Vinicius.

Errors

"We made too many mistakes, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson told British broadcaster BT Sport.

"Real Madrid punished us every time tonight. A lot was down to their quality but we didn't help ourselves for sure."

Liverpool will lick their wounds and return to Premier League action on Saturday at Crystal Palace. Madrid, attempting to chase down Barcelona's eight point lead at the top of La Liga, face city rivals Atletico the same day.

"It's a tough one to take in the end," added Henderson.

"We were on top and created some good chances. There was a good chance for us at 2-0, a scuffle on the line. If that goes in, it's a big moment."

Memory

Benzema dedicated the win to former Madrid star Amancio Amaro, whose death at 83 was announced on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's a very important night for us," Benzema told Spanish broadcaster Movistar.

"This victory is for him, with personality, goals. We want this Champions League."

Madrid will host Liverpool for the second leg of the last-16 tie on 15 March at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In Tuesday night's other game in the last-16, Serie A leaders Napoli won 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen gave the visitors the lead just before half-time at the Deutsche Bank Park and Giovanni Di Lorenzo added the second mid-way through the second-half.

