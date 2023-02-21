Howe urges Karius to take second chance in League Cup final

London (AFP) – Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has urged Loris Karius to "rewrite the story of his career" as the German goalkeeper prepares to make his first competitive appearance for two years in Sunday's League Cup final against Manchester United.

Karius is best remembered for two major blunders which gifted Real Madrid a 3-1 win over Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

That proved to be his final match for the Reds as he made loan moves to Besiktas and Union Berlin before his contract at Anfield expired at the end of last season.

Karius then joined Newcastle in September but is yet to play for the Magpies as he appeared to be Howe's fourth choice goalkeeper.

However, Nick Pope's red card in a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend means the England international is suspended.

His deputy Martin Dubravka is cup-tied after playing for Manchester United during a loan spell with the Red Devils earlier this season and Karl Darlow left to join Hull on loan in the January transfer window.

"It would be a magnificent chance for him to rewrite the story of his career," said Howe of Karius' chance for redemption.

"As soon as it happened, it was almost that feeling that there's another story in Karius' career -- another page or chapter to write and who knows what that chapter will look like?

"That's the beauty of football. We never know what is going to happen. This unpredictability is what makes it such an amazing thing to watch."

Howe said he had reached out to Karius once it became clear he could start at Wembley after Pope's dismissal on Saturday.

"With Loris, I had a chat with him on Saturday night, I felt the need to connect with him and speak with him," added Howe.

"He was great, very relaxed. That's the kind of guy he is, a very cool customer."

Karius last played a competitive game when he lined up for Union Berlin on February 28, 2021.

Newcastle are aiming to end a 54-year wait for silverware in their first full season under the ownership of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

© 2023 AFP