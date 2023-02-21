MLS revamps playoffs with best-of-3 opening round

New York (AFP) – Major League Soccer unveiled a revamped playoff format on Tuesday that includes a best-of-three first round before knockout stages to the MLS Cup Final on December 9.

The top seven clubs in both the Eastern and Western Conferences will qualify for the best-of-three opening round while the clubs finishing eighth and ninth will meet in a one-game wildcard showdown to determine the eighth qualifier in each conference.

The MLS regular season will conclude on October 21 before setting up the October 25-26 wildcard games -- with those winners facing the conference top seeds -- and the October 28-November 12 first round, where all games will have a winner.

No extra time will be played if a match is level after 90 minutes, with penalty kicks used to decide a winner.

The conference semi-finals and finals, to be played between November 25 and December 3, and the MLS Cup championship final will all be one-game winner-take-all showdowns.

In those matches, two full 15-minute extra periods will be played and if the game remains level, penalty kicks would determine a winner.

In the 2022 playoffs, top seeds from each conference received a first-round bye and all rounds used a one-game knockout format.

In the 2022 MLS Cup final, Los Angeles FC beat Philadelphia on penalty kicks.

© 2023 AFP