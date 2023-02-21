Stade de France chaos looms over Liverpool's Champions League clash with Madrid

Champions League

Authorities inaccurately blamed Liverpool fans for the late start and chaos surrounding the 2022 Champions League final at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis just outside Paris.

Liverpool entertain Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the last-16 of Champions League just over a week after the publication of a report that condemned the organisation of the final in the competition between the two sides at the Stade Saint-Denis just outside Paris last May.

The inquiry – instigated by European football's governing body Uefa – revealed scores of fans would have died had it not been for the behaviour of Liverpool fans who were initially blamed for turning up with fake tickets and trying to rush past security checks.

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin was among high profile French politicians and officials who pointed the finger at British supporters.

The 150-page report states that there was no evidence to support such claims. Investigators said that they were made as part of a reprehensible attempt by the authorities to avoid responsibility.

A review into the near catastrophe undertaken by French senators – senior politicians – just after the match said the game should serve as a wake-up call for improvements.

France is due to host the rugby World Cup in the autumn and the Olympic Games in Paris in the summer of 2024.

Liverpool lost the final 1-0. Vinicius Junior stabbed in the winner on the hour mark after a counterattack.

Nearly eight months later, Jurgen Klopp's side - who have been struggling in the Premier League – have the chance to evaluate their recent resurgence.

They go into the game at Anfield on the back of successive victories over Everton and Newcastle United that have taken them to eighth – seven points adrift of the final spot allowing access to next season's Champions League.

On the eve of the first leg, Klopp admitted he had not watched videos of the final until last weekend.

"The thing I realised immediately was now I know why I hadn’t,' said Klopp.

"It was proper torture because we played a good game and could have won – and that’s the decisive word because we could but didn’t, because they scored and we didn’t.

“We saw how experienced Madrid is and how little they are fussed by the fact the other team has chances. They don’t lose confidence for one second.

"But what held us back a little was the fact it was a final and we did not take enough risks in little moments. We were not adventurous enough, we were super-protected because of the counterattack threat – rightly so, as we saw with the goal."

Madrid go into the game eight points off Barcelona in the race for the 2023 La Liga crown and as world club champions following their 5-3 triumph over the Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal

"We expect a tense game," said Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti – one of only seven men to have won the Champions League as a player and coach.

"It will be a game where you don't have time to breathe. We know very well what to expect and we are well prepared for that.

"I want Madrid to worry Liverpool, not the other way around."

In Tuesday night's other first leg game, Eintracht Frankfurt entertain the runaway Serie A leaders Napoli at the Deutsche Bank Park.

