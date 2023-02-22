Wales-England Six Nations match goes ahead after Welsh player strike averted

London (AFP) – Wales' Six Nations international against England will go ahead as scheduled after a potential strike by Welsh players was averted, team captain Ken Owens and the Welsh Rugby Union announced Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

Saturday's showpiece in Cardiff was at risk because of the dispute, with the WRU facing losses of up to £9 million ($11 million) if the game at a packed Principality Stadium did not take place.

"We felt we had to make a stand, but the conversations that have taken place over the last 10 days or so have shown that some positive resolutions can be found," said Owens.

"The players are satisfied, hence why the game is on on Saturday. It has been very tough, hugely frustrating.

"It has been a difficult period, but we have fronted up in training and prepared as we would for any Test match and we are looking forward to getting out there and going toe-to-toe with England," added 36-year-old Scarlets hooker Owens.

All professional players in Wales had been invited to a meeting at the team's training base to discuss issues with the Professional Rugby Board, which handles contractual issues, on Wednesday -- a deadline set by Welsh players for progress on the matter.

Many of the players' existing deals at the four Welsh regional sides expire at the end of the season.

A new financial agreement between the four Welsh regions -- Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets -- and the WRU had still to be confirmed in writing, further ratcheting up the pressure for strike action.

Nigel Walker, the acting WRU chief executive, speaking alongside Owens, said: "I'm pleased to announce that after extensive conversations and discussions over the last week the Wales-England game will go ahead as scheduled."

'Ongoing dialogue'

Walker, himself a former Wales wing, said the WRU planned to have an ongoing dialogue with the players "but not under the circumstances we've had over the last week or so".

"Ken and I and some of the senior players will be meeting more regularly than perhaps we have in the past."

Wales players had also called for the controversial 60-cap minimum Test selection rule for players at clubs outside of the country to be scrapped.

"With regards to the 60-cap rule, that rule is still there. But the number of caps has been reduced to 25," revealed Walker.

Players also wanted representation at PRB board meetings and a review of proposed fixed-variable contracts where only 80 percent of a salary is guaranteed, with the remaining 20 percent made up by bonus-related payments.

"Gareth Lewis, chief executive of the WRPA (Welsh Rugby Players Association), attended his first PRB meeting earlier today," said Walker.

"He's got a standing invite and he will be invited to the Rugby Management Board."

Wales coach Warren Gatland is now set to name his team on Thursday, having delayed Tuesday's scheduled announcement of the match-day 23 because of the unrest.

Wales have lost their opening two games of the Six Nations for the first time in 16 years, with defeat by Ireland followed by a record 35-7 loss to Scotland in Edinburgh.

Off the field, Steve Phillips resigned as WRU chief executive last month following a BBC documentary that aired allegations of sexism, racism and homophobia at the governing body.

© 2023 AFP