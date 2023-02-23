Australia's Maxwell, Marsh back from injury for India ODIs

Sydney (AFP) – Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh will make their international returns from lengthy injury layoffs after being named Thursday in Australia's one-day squad for the series in India.

Advertising Read more

All-rounder Maxwell broke his leg and underwent surgery in November after slipping and falling during a friend's 50th birthday party.

Marsh went under the knife soon after for a long-standing left ankle problem, with loose bone fragments removed and cartilage repaired.

They both return for ODIs in Mumbai, Visakhapatnam and Chennai between March 17 and 22, giving Australia an early look at conditions ahead of the World Cup in India later this year.

Opener David Warner was also in the squad, despite leaving their Test tour of India this week with concussion and a hairline fracture in his elbow.

But pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was left out after he too returned home early with an Achilles' injury.

Fellow fast bowler Jhye Richardson was called up having recovered from a hamstring strain.

"With the World Cup just over seven months away, these matches in India are an important step in our preparation," said chairman of selectors George Bailey.

"Glenn, Mitchell and Jhye are all important players in what we think the squad might look like come October.

"It would be great for Josh to be part of this series but we have taken a conservative view ahead of a very important winter in England of which he will be an integral part," he added.

Australia ODI squad: Pat Cummins (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

© 2023 AFP