Fernandes hails 'special' connection with Man Utd fans

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Bruno Fernandes highlighted the connection between Manchester United players and fans as key to a famous fightback to beat Barcelona 2-1 and progress to the last 16 of the Europa League on Thursday.

United fell behind to Robert Lewandowski's early penalty, but second half goals from Brazilian duo Fred and Antony earned a 4-3 aggregate win for the Red Devils.

"The belief of the team is always there and the belief of the fans is amazing," Fernandes told BT Sport.

"They pushed us through difficult moments for great comebacks. It is a great result."

United remain in the hunt for trophies in four competitions and could end a six-year drought without silverware in the League Cup final against Newcastle on Sunday.

"The fans have been with us in the toughest moments, this season we have been really good because they are always behind us but this is something different," added Fernandes.

"You can feel between them and us there is something special, Old Trafford was bouncing that is why we got the result.

"When we got the goal right at the start of the second half we knew they were going to be right behind us."

