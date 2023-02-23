Grady to make Wales debut as Gatland rings changes for England match

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Giant centre Mason Grady was selected to make his debut for Wales against England on Saturday as coach Warren Gatland dropped George North and Dan Biggar after two opening defeats.

The week's build-up to the third round Six Nations match at Cardiff's Principality Stadium has been disrupted by threatened player strike action over contracts.

That was resolved on Wednesday through a series of compromises. Those included reducing to 25 the controversial 60-cap minimum Test selection rule for players at clubs outside of Wales, guaranteed representation at Professional Rugby Board meetings and the inclusion of a solely fixed contract alongside fixed-variable hybrid contracts (80% in set wages, with 20% as bonus payments).

The dispute had left Wales skipper Ken Owens calling the Welsh the "laughing stock" of the rugby world. Gatland cancelled his scheduled team announcement -- and a training session -- on Tuesday.

"The message to the players has been let's draw a line in the sand in terms of what's been going on and focus completely on the rugby," said Gatland, in his second period as Wales coach.

"We know the history of Wales and England; what that means to everyone in Wales. So we've got to go out there and give a good performance.

"For both teams this is a massive game because we win on Saturday and we can get things on track a little bit more. For England, it's a huge game because if you look at their final two games that's a challenge too, so it's a huge moment in this competition."

Gatland didn't hold back in his team selection, dropping North from the match-day 23 while naming Biggar on the bench. Wales suffered two opening losses to Ireland (34-10) and Scotland (35-7).

Grady, who is 6-foot-5 and 110 kilogrammes, will partner Joe Hawkins in midfield. Owen Williams takes over at fly-half outside Tomos Williams.

"We've given Mason Grady a first cap. He's a big lad, he's got some really lovely rugby skills and offloading ability. He's quick, so he's the kind of centre that I think is going to have it all going forward," Gatland said.

"He's got a good rugby head on him. He's still pretty inexperienced so the big message to him has been 'what's the biggest thing you need to work on?' He said 'keep talking and keep communicating', so that's been the focus for him and I've been really happy with him in training."

Gatland hands full-back Leigh Halfpenny his 98th cap with Liam Williams omitted, while wing Louis Rees-Zammit, prop Gareth Thomas, lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Justin Tipuric also feature among nine changes.

Joining captain Owens in the front row are Gareth Thomas (loose-head prop) and Tomas Francis (tight-head prop).

Alun Wyn Jones is named alongside Adam Beard in the second row while Christ Tshiunza makes his second consecutive start at blind-side flanker, with Justin Tipuric named at openside flanker and Taulupe Faletau at No. 8.

Winger Josh Adams completes the Wales back three.

Bradley Roberts, Rhys Carre and Dillon Lewis provide the Wales front row cover. Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell are the other forwards in the match day 23. Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar and Nick Tompkins are the Wales replacement backs.

"There's some experience coming back into the side with Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Alun Wyn Jones and also Leigh Halfpenny," said Gatland.

"And then we're mixing that with giving players an opportunity. Owen Williams coming in at 10. We need to find out about that 10 position so Owen gets a chance."

Wales team (15-1) to play England in a Six Nations international at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 1645 GMT):

Leigh Halfpenny; Josh Adams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Louis Rees-Zammit; Owen Williams, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Christ Tshiunza; Alun Wyn Jones, Adam Beard; Tomas Francis, Ken Owens (capt), Gareth Thomas

Replacements: Bradley Roberts, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Dafydd Jenkins, Tommy Reffell, Kieran Hardy, Dan Biggar, Nick Tompkins

Coach: Warren Gatland (NZL)

