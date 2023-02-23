World champion Verstappen lays down marker at pre-season F1 testing

Sakhir (Bahrain) (AFP) – World champion Max Verstappen set the pace as pre-season Formula 1 testing got underway in Bahrain on Thursday.

The Red Bull driver edged out two-time world champion Fernando Alonso in an Aston Martin with the two Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc tucked in behind.

The Mercedes of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ended the first day of three at the Sakhir circuit with the sixth and ninth best times.

Times:

1. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:32.837 (157 laps), 2. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 1:32.866 (60), 3. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:33.253 (72), 4. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:33.267 (64), 5. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1:33.462 (40), 6. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:33.508 (83), 7. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) 1:33.671 (74), 8. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 1:33.723 (67), 9. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:34.174 (69), 10. Logan Sergeant (USA/Williams) 1:34.324 (75), 11. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) 1:34.424 (51), 12. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) 1:34.558 (71), 13. Nyck De Vries (NED/AlphaTauri) 1:34.559 (85), 14. Felipe Drugovich (BRA/Aston Martin) 1:34.564 (40), 15. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) 1:34.671 (46), 16. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) 1:34.822 (60), 17. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:34.871 (53), 18. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 1:34.888 (52), 19. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1:35.087 (57)

