50,000 competitors expected for 2023 Paris Marathon

2023 Paris Marathon

Around 50,000 competitors are due to run in the 2023 Paris Marathon on 2 April.

Organisers of the Paris Marathon have unveiled the route for the 2023 race through the city.

As in previous years, runners will start from the Champs-Elysées and the first few kilometres of the event will take in the Place de la Concorde, the Opéra Garnier, the Louvre Museum, the Hôtel de Ville and the Opéra Bastille.

The runners will eventually head into the Bois de Vincennes on the eastern fringes of the capital before heading back into the city past Notre-Dame Cathedral the Musée d'Orsay, the Grand Palais and the Eiffel Tower.

A second phase in the trees will await them in the Bois de Boulogne in the west before emerging and surging to the finish line on the Avenue Foch.

Around 50,000 competitors are expected, a increase from the 2022 and getting back to pre-Covid numbers for the race.

Deso Gelmisa won the men's race in 2022. The 24-year-old Ehtiopian completed the 42.195km course in two hours, five minutes and seven seconds.

His compatriot, Seifu Tura, was second and the Frenchman Morhad Amdouni claimed third in a new French national record time of two hours, five minutes and 22 seconds.

Judith Jeptum, from Kenya, took the women's race in two hours, 19 minutes and 48 seconds.

The Ethiopians, Fanti Jimma and Besu Sado, were seocnd and third respectively.

