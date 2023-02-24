Brook century puts England in charge of second New Zealand Test

Wellington (AFP) – Red-hot Harry Brook smacked his fourth century in just six Tests to put England firmly in control against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday.

Brook was unbeaten on 136 off 131 balls and Joe Root was on 72 as England reached 237-3 at tea on the opening day of the second Test.

The 24-year-old Brook paired up with former skipper Root to halt the momentum of New Zealand's bowlers after England had wobbled at 21-3 inside the first seven overs at the Basin Reserve.

The partnership put an attacking England in command of the second Test, following their 267-run win in last week's opener.

New Zealand's seamers had made a bright start with the early dismissals of top-order batsmen Zak Crawley (two), Ben Duckett (nine) and Ollie Pope (10).

Matt Henry and skipper Tim Southee did the early damage for the hosts under blue skies.

Henry, back after missing the first Test with the birth of his child, forced Crawley into being caught behind.

All-rounder Michael Bracewell then made two superb catches in the slips to first dismiss Pope, then Duckett.

The dismissal of Duckett following Bracewell's diving catch gave Southee a 700th international wicket in all formats, becoming the first New Zealander to reach the milestone.

However, Brook, player of the match in the first Test with back-to-back half centuries, then continued the remarkable start to his England Test career.

His partnership with Root steered England to 101-3 at lunch to slap the brakes on New Zealand's flying start.

There was no let-up in the afternoon as Brook added to his three previous centuries against Pakistan last December.

He reached his century with his 14th of 18 fours.

England, who have won 10 of their last 11 Tests, stuck with the same team that convincingly won the opening game.

New Zealand made two changes with Will Young and Henry replacing Scott Kuggeleijn and Blair Tickner.

