China's Zhou sees off world champion Verstappen in Formula 1 testing

Sakhir (Bahrain) (AFP) – China's Zhou Guanyu succeeded where many others have failed on Friday by out-pacing Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen.

Zhou clocked a best time of 1min 31.610sec off 132 laps in his Alfa Romeo on the second day of pre-season testing on the same Sakhir track which will stage the 2023 championship opener on March 5.

Red Bull driver Verstappen, who was fastest on Thursday, was second behind Zhou in 1min 31.650sec off a modest 47 laps with fellow two-time world champion Fernando Alonso third in an Aston Martin with a best of 1min 32.205sec.

Rookier Nyck De Vries of AlphaTauri was fourth.

The Mercedes of George Russell and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton were down in 13th and 15th spots respectively.

Times:

1. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo) 1:31.610 (132 laps), 2. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:31.650 (47), 3. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Aston Martin) 1:32.205 (130), 4. Nyck De Vries (NED/AlphaTauri) 1:32.222 (74), 5. Nico Hulkenberg (GER/Haas) 1:32.466 (68), 6. Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari) 1:32.486 (70), 7. Logan Sargeant (USA/Williams) 1:32.549 (154), 8. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:32.725 (68), 9. Oscar Piastri (AUS/McLaren) 1:33.175 (74), 10. Pierre Gasly (FRA/Alpine) 1:33.186 (59), 11. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) 1:33.442 (67), 12. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) 1:33.490 (49), 13. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:33.654 (26), 14. Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull) 1:33.751 (76), 15. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) 1:33.954 (72), 16. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1:35.522 (65), 17. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) 1:35.708 (85)

© 2023 AFP