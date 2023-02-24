Scotland's Watson returns for France Six Nations trip

London (AFP) – Flanker Hamish Watson will return to the Scotland team to face France in the Six Nations this weekend after returning from concussion, the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) announced on Friday.

Watson, 31, has played twice for club Edinburgh since suffering the head knock in November's loss to New Zealand.

The back-rower replaces Luke Crosbie in the starting lineup for Sunday's game in Paris with the visitors unbeaten in their opening two games of the Championship.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend made one other change from the squad that beat Wales two weeks ago with centre Chris Harris dropping out for back-rower Sam Skinner.

Team (1-15)

Stuart Hogg; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, Jack Dempsey, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

