Jumbo's Van Baarle romps season opening cycling classic

Ninove (Belgium) (AFP) – In his first real outing for new team Jumbo, Dylan Van Baarle went solo to win the first classic of the cycling season on Saturday at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Advertising Read more

The up-and-coming 20-year-old Belgian Arnaud De Lie won a sprint for second place after recovering impressively from a crash, while another Jumbo man Christophe Laporte came third.

The 30-year-old Van Baarle won Paris-Roubaix in 2022 and was second in the world championships in 2021.

On Saturday he attacked from distance after the penultimate climb, and crossed the line with his arms wide open some 20 seconds ahead of a fast-moving pursuit posse.

Briton Tom Pidcock was amongst that group, whose combined strengths was not enough to reel in the relentless Dutchman taking his debut Jumbo win.

The race is the first of a season known as the spring classics -- one day races hotly contested in road cycling European heartlands.

This 207-kilometre ace features 12 climbs and nine cobbled sections in a region where cycling is common and the races enjoy massive popular roadside support.

© 2023 AFP