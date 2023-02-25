Zinchenko captains Arsenal as mark of respect to Ukraine

Leicester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Oleksandr Zinchenko was named captain of Premier League leaders Arsenal for their trip to Leicester on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

Advertising Read more

The Ukrainian international replaced Martin Odegaard as the Gunners' normal skipper at the King Power stadium and wore an armband in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

"Zinchenko will wear our captain's armband today, as a mark of respect and love on the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine," Arsenal posted on Twitter.

The 26-year-old joined Arsenal last summer from Manchester City, where he won four league titles in the past five seasons.

One of his country's most talented players, Zinchenko has played 52 times for Ukraine.

© 2023 AFP