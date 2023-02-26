Australia bat in Women’s T20 World Cup final

Cape Town (AFP) – Australia won the toss and decided to bat in the Women’s T20 World Cup final against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

“It looks a good wicket,” said Australian captain Meg Lanning. “I feel that we have all the bases covered.”

South African captain Sune Luus said she would also have chosen to bat.

“I don’t think the surface will change much. We’re just going to stay calm and do our basics,” she said.

The match was played on the same pitch which produced two close semi-final matches in which Australia beat India and South Africa defeated England.

Both teams were unchanged from the semi-finals.

It was a sunny, cloudless day with a stiff south-easterly breeze blowing across the ground.

Teams:

South Africa: Sune Luus (captain), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wkt), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Alyssa Healy (wkt), Beth Mooney, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Umpires: Kim Cotton (NZL) Jacqueline Williams (WIS)

TV umpire: Suzanne Redfern (ENG)

Match referee: GS Lakshmi (IND)

© 2023 AFP