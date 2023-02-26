Centre Jones backs Scotland against Ireland despite France loss

Paris (AFP) – Scotland centre Huw Jones said he backs his side's ability against Ireland in two weeks' time despite losing at France in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Their hopes of a first Grand Slam since 1990 were ended in Paris and they host the world's number one side, unbeaten so far this campaign, on March 12.

"They're playing really good rugby, they're number one in the world for a reason, but at home we back ourselves against anyone," Jones told reporters after the loss to Les Bleus.

"We've shown that we can play well at Murrayfield, that it's a tough place to come for the away team," he added.

Glasgow's Jones, 29, scored twice against Les Bleus and has started all his country's games this year after more than 18 months away from the Test scene.

"It's obviously been a while so I'm just grateful to have the opportunity to be back in the shirt and play again," the former Stormers midfielder said.

"The fact we're playing exciting rugby is a massive thing. I got on the end of a couple of tries.

"I'm happy with that and where this team is going," he added.

Jones has rekindled a partnership with fly-half Finn Russell which burst to life in 2018's home win over England.

"Playing outside Finn is a dream, at times he's got defenders on strings," Jones said.

"All options are on and when he's able to pick the right one and play flat at the line, it's great to play outside him,” he added.

'Big lad' Aki

Next month, Jones could come up against 102kg Bundee Aki or Gary Ringrose at Murrayfield in the number 13 shirt for Ireland.

Leinster's Ringrose is a doubt for the trip to Edinburgh having missed Saturday's win over Italy with a calf issue.

"He (Aki) is a big player, a big lad, it could be any of their centres," he added.

"I don't know how bad Ringrose’s injury is.

"It's a challenge I'm really looking forward to," he added.

Later this year, Scotland and Ireland will meet at the Stade de France in their final pool stage match at the Rugby World Cup in a group which also included Webb Ellis trophy holder South Africa.

"The atmosphere won't be alien to them (Ireland)," Jones said.

"It's important to get games here just to get used to it.

"It's an amazing stadium, the pitch was class and the crowd was on it," he added.

© 2023 AFP