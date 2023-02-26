France see off Scotland to rekindle Six Nations title ambitions

sports

France full-back Thomas Ramos scored 17 points - in France's 32-21 victory over Scotland in the Six Nations tournament.

France relaunched their floundering Six Nations campaign on Sunday following a hard-fought 32-21 victory over Scotland at the Stade de France

The hosts started in a hurry in front of their expectant partisans.

Fabien Galthie's side – who pulverized all and sundry during a clean sweep of five wins in the 2022 tournament – were already 7-0 up courtesy of a Romain Ntamack try and a Thomas Ramos conversion when Grant Gilchrist was shown a red card for shoving his shoulder into the face of Anthony Jelonch.

Ethan Dumortier added to Scottish discomfort soon after with a try to increase the lead to 12-0.

As the prospect of a waltz unfolded, France also succumbed to indiscipline.

Mohammed Haouas – making his first appearance in the starting line-up since November 2021 – was shown a red card for a foul on scrum-half Ben White.

It was his second dismissal against a Scottish team following his expulsion during the Six Nations defeat at Murrayfield in 2020.

But mid way through the first-half, Ramos picked off Finn Russell’s pass towards the right wing and sped unchallenged to the posts for his side’s third try.

He garlanded his handiwork with the conversion to increase the lead to 19-0.

Perhaps the waltz was still on.

But the dismissal of Haouas emboldened the Scots.

Russell atoned for his earlier gaffe with the two-point conversion after laying on the pass for Huw Jones’ try in the 26th minute.

As the half-time whistle approached, Ramos knocked over a penalty to provide a 15-point gap for the buoyant hosts at 22-7.

The partisans in the 80,000 crowd struck up a rendition of La Marseillaise to serenade them to the dressing rooms.

But the Scots – who have beaten England and Wales – rallied immediately after the pause. Jones went over for his second try of the afternoon and his 15th in 34 appearances for the national team.

Another Ramos penalty helped France to 25-14 but after sustained Scottish attacks, Russell scored a try and converted to bring his team to within four points with 10 minutes remaining.

A lusty Marseillaise emerged from the stands to inspire the home players. However, it was Scotland who self-detonated.

Fraser Brown botched a line-out just shy of the half-way line on their left wing and France claimed possession. They set up camp near the Scottish line. Unable to regain the ball, the Scots folded and Gael Fickou clinched the victory.

Ramos added the two points – taking his personal tally to 17 – as the Marseillaise of victory rang out.

"We are very, very happy to have won," said Galthié.

"There is the victory and also because at the end we chose to get the bonus. We managed to do that. It was something we spoke about before the match."

The win – with the bonus point for the fourth try – kept France in fourth place behind Ireland, Scotland and England.

The triumph also furnishes the defending champions with a chance of retaining the title should they beat England and Wales.

However, they must rely on Scotland or England to beat the pacesetters.

