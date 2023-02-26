Williamson becomes New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer

Wellington (AFP) – Kane Williamson put a lean run of form behind him to surpass Ross Taylor as New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer on Monday.

Former captain Williamson raised his bat fleetingly to acknowledge an ovation from the Wellington crowd after reaching 29 not out on day four of the second Test against England at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand started Monday trailing by 24 runs having been forced to follow on after England declared their first innings at 435.

Williamson's tally eclipses the 7,683 runs scored by Taylor, who retired last year.

Stephen Fleming, also a former Black Caps captain, sits third on 7,172 runs.

Williamson reached the milestone in his 92nd Test and 161st innings -- considerably quicker than Taylor's 112 Tests and 196 visits to the crease.

It will come as a relief for the technically proficient right-hander, who started the two-match England series needing only 39 runs to clinch the record.

Williamson totalled only 10 runs through his first three innings, forming part of a New Zealand top order that struggled against the English seam attack.

The 32-year-old sits 38th on the all-time Test leaderboard, which is topped by Indian great Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 runs.

