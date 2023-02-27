Betis playmaker Fekir out for season with knee injury

Seville (Spain) (AFP) – Real Betis playmaker Nabil Fekir has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Spanish club confirmed Monday.

Advertising Read more

The France international needs surgery after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the 3-2 win over Elche on Friday in La Liga.

Real Betis, fifth, are fighting to qualify for the Champions League and have been drawn against Premier League giants Manchester United in the Europa League.

"Nabil Fekir suffered a hyperextension of his left knee in one of the last moves of the match against Elche CF last Friday," said Betis in a statement.

"Tests carried out by Real Betis's medical services have confirmed that he has an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his knee.

"The player will have to undergo surgery in the coming days to resolve the injury, which means he will miss the rest of the season."

Fekir, 29, has been a key player for Betis since joining from Lyon in 2019, winning the Copa del Rey with the Andalucian side last season.

Betis's other key creative midfielder, Sergio Canales, is returning from a muscular injury and is expected to be fit for the trip to Old Trafford on March 9.

© 2023 AFP