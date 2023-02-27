Kyrgios withdraws from Indian Wells

Los Angeles (AFP) – Australian star Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from next month's ATP/WTA Indian Wells Masters after failing to recover in time from knee surgery, organisers said Monday.

The world number 19 has not appeared on the tour since playing in Tokyo last October following his run to the US Open quarter-finals the previous month.

The 27-year-old underwent knee surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus following his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

Kygios's manager Daniel Horsfall later described the surgery as a "great success" and indicated the temperamental star was targeting a return at Indian Wells.

Kyrgios reached the quarter-finals at Indian Wells last season, losing in three sets to Rafael Nadal.

US media reports added on Monday that Kyrgios had also withdrawn from the Miami Open, which follows immediately after Indian Wells.

Kyrgios, who reached the Wimbledon final last season, escaped a conviction earlier this month after admitting in a court in Canberra to assaulting his then-girlfriend Chiara Passari in early 2021.

© 2023 AFP