PSG suffer Kimpembe blow after Messi and Mbappé orchestrate romp at Marseille

Lionel Messi (left) scored one goal and set up both of Kylian Mbappé's strikes during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 demolition of Marseille.

Ligue 1 pacesetters Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Monday key defender Presnel Kimpembe will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his achilles tendon during Sunday night's 3-0 victory over Marseille.

The 27-year-old France international went off in the 16th minute at the Vélodrome. He will undergo an operation on his right leg within the week, the club confirmed on Monday.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappé wrote on Instagram: “Stay strong, my brother,” while PSG said on Twitter: “All our support and strength. We are with you!”

Kimpembe, who returned to action a fortnight ago after nearly three months out with a similar injury, savoured the success with teammates.

However, the injury took the shine off a compelling team performance during which star strikers Lionel Messi and Mbappé excelled.

Midway through the first-half Messi cushioned a pass for Mbappé who went on and thrashed the ball past the Marseille goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

A few minutes later, Mbappé returned the favour for Messi to double the lead.

On Friday, PSG held an open training session in front of 30,000 fans at the Parc des Princes who unfurled banners urging the players to avenge the Coupe de France defeat at Marseille on 8 February and ruthlessly kill off Marseille's title ambitions.

In the second-half, PSG fulfilled the demands. Messi, who scored a last-gasp winner against Lille last Sunday, set up Mbappé to seal the game at 3-0 and also equal the record of Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan's haul of 200 goals came in 301 matches between 2013 and 2020.

Mbappé, who joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, reached the mark in 246 games.

The club released a short video highlighting several of the strikes.

"The best team won," conceded Marseille boss Igor Tudor. "When an outfit like that turns up with such a high level of motivation, it becomes difficult."

The victory took PSG to 60 points after 25 games eight points ahead of Marseille. Monaco fluffed their chance to go second after losing 3-0 at home to Nice in the so-called riviera derby.

"If you look back at the Coupe de France game ... Mbappé didn't play in that and so the difference is them, not us," added Tudor.

"It looks as if we've not been aggressive enough or too slow but it's not the case, it really is all about them."

PSG will take on Nantes at the Parc des Princes on Saturday before travelling to Bayern Munich for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

