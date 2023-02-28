Embattled French football chief Noël Le Graët forced to quit

French football

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noël Le Graët resigned on Tuesday after he was suspended in January amid an investigation into allegations of sexual and moral harassment.

The 81-year-old's time at the helm had coincided with the revival of the French men's national team as a force, with their victory at the 2018 World Cup followed by a run to last year's final in Qatar, which they lost on penalties to Argentina.

But Le Graët's resignation comes 13 days after the publication of a damning report into management practices at the Paris-based FFF, which had been commissioned by the French sports ministry.

"Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Le Graët no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football," the report said.

Noël Le Graët a annoncé au Comité exécutif de la Fédération Française de Football sa décision de quitter ses fonctions. https://t.co/RGFUZQ8meR — FFF (@FFF) February 28, 2023

Le Graët had already agreed in January to step down pending the outcome of the audit, which concluded that he should not return to the role because his "behavioural excesses are incompatible with the carrying out of his functions."

It was revealed last month that Le Graët, whose mandate was due to run until 2024, was being investigated for sexual and psychological harassment following allegations made by a female football agent, Sonia Souid.

He was already under pressure after making dismissive remarks in a radio interview in early January about France legend Zinedine Zidane's potential interest in coaching the national team.

