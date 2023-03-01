England bowl out Bangladesh for 209 in first ODI

Dhaka (AFP) – Najmul Hossain struck his maiden half-century but England still bowled out Bangladesh for 209 in the first one-day international Wednesday.

Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid each claimed two wickets to ensure Bangladesh's innings never got going after the hosts elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

The hosts made a decent start, skipper Tamim Iqbal making 23. But after Chris Woakes earned the first breakthrough with the wicket of Liton Das, England struck whenever a partnership was developing.

Tamim was bowled by Wood before spinners were called into action, as England got valuable South Asian practice ahead of their defence of the ODI World Cup crown in India later this year.

Moeen and Rashid returned with figures of 2-35 and 2-47 respectively to keep Bangladesh's batsmen in check in the middle overs.

Moeen bowled Shakib Al Hasan for eight before Rashid picked up the wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Najmul and Mahmudullah Riyad forged a 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket to try to get the innings back on track, but in vain.

Najmul -- who was dropped on four -- eventually fell to Rashid on 58 off 82 balls with six fours, Jason Roy taking the catch at short mid-wicket.

Mahmudullah was dismissed by Wood in the next over for 31.

Debutant Will Jacks claimed the wicket of Afif Hossain three overs later to kill off Bangladesh's remaining chance of putting up a big total.

Wood and Archer finished with 2-34 and 2-37 respectively.

