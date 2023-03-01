France's sports minister says she is ready for law suit with ex-football supremo

French football

Noël Le Graët, (right) the former boss of the French football federation, accuses the sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra (left) of defamation.

France's sports minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra on Wednesday said she was prepared to go to court as the war of words intensified with Noël Le Graët, the former boss of the Fédération française de football (FFF).

Shortly after he resigned from his post as FFF president, Le Graët said he wanted to file a complaint against her for defamation.

Le Graët's lawyer, Thierry Marembert, told French TV station France 5 that they would take the case to the Court of Justice of the Republic - a panel for investigating cases of ministerial misconduct.

Le Graët's team believe that inspectors on a government audit were manipulated by Oudéa-Castéra.

"I'm not going to let myself be intimidated," Oudéa-Castéra told French radio station franceinfo.

"It's frankly ridiculous. It's all an attempt to distract from the issue. It's the last line of defence they have left, but it's not fooling anyone."

Le Graët, 81, resigned on Tuesday after 12 years in charge of one of France's most prestigious sports institutions.

The former mayor of the Breton town of Guingamp is credited with revitalising the financial fortunes of the FFF But he became embroiled in a series of public disputes with players and social activists over his comments on racism and equality.

In January, just after unilaterally reapponting Didier Deschamps as coach of the men's football team, he adopted a condescending tone during a radio interview towards the former France international Zinedine Zidane who had coached Real Madrid to 11 trophies including three consecutive Champions League titles.

Though he quickly apologised, the gaffe unleashed a wave of discontent over his stewardship of the FFF.

He stepped aside in January while the audit was completed.

That document highlighted an organisation where employees wee ritually humiliated in open meetings and executives traded often sexist invectives.

Le Graët was accused of sending ambigiously worded text messages to female employees.

"Considering his conduct towards women, his public comments and the governance failings of the FFF, Mr Le Graet no longer has the necessary legitimacy to run and represent French football," the report said

A football agent also told the French sports newsppaer L'Equipe that Le Graët had made suggestive remarks to her at the outset of her career.

"I have never called Noël Le Graët a harasser," said Oudéa-Castéra. "It was on the basis of the report made independently by the inspectors that the public prosecutor's office decided that there were grounds for opening an investigation into sexual harassment and moral harassment.

"It is now up to the investigation and the judge to determine what the facts are and how they should be classified," she added.

Philippe Diallo will act as FFF interim president until June when a new boss will be chosen.

