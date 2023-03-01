Kompany takes Burnley to Man City in FA Cup quarters

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Burnley boss Vincent Kompany will return to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Manchester United host Fulham in the last eight.

Kompany has a statue outside City's Etihad Stadium after winning four Premier League titles during 11 years as a player.

The former Belgium captain is leading Burnley back to the Premier League in his first managerial job in England with the Clarets 12 points clear at the top of the Championship.

But Burnley needed a late Connor Roberts goal to see off League One Fleetwood Town on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals.

United are still in the hunt for four trophies in Erik ten Hag's first season in charge after the newly-crowned League Cup winners came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Grimsby's reward for shocking Southampton 2-1 is a trip to Brighton in the last eight.

Sheffield United host Blackburn in an all-Championship tie after the Blades beat Tottenham 1-0.

Draw in full:

Manchester City v Burnley

Manchester Utd v Fulham

Brighton v Grimsby

Sheffield Utd v Blackburn

Ties to be played the weekend of March 17-19

