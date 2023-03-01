Nortje breaks stubborn West Indies partnership

Centurion (South Africa) (AFP) – South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje ended a period of stubborn West Indian resistance on the second day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

Advertising Read more

West Indies were 136 for three at tea in reply to South Africa’s 342 all out.

Raymon Reifer and Jermaine Blackwood defied South Africa’s four-pronged fast bowling attack for most of an attritional afternoon, during which only 65 runs were scored in 29 overs for the loss of Blackwood’s wicket.

Blackwood made 37 in a third wicket partnership of 64 with Reifer before he drove at a full ball from Nortje and was caught behind by wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen off an inside edge.

The left-handed Reifer showed determination and courage in making 48 not out despite being given a torrid examination by the South African fast bowlers.

Reifer and Blackwood had to rebuild after both West Indian openers, captain Kraigg Brathwaite (11) and Tagenarine Chanderpaul (22) were dismissed before lunch.

Brathwaite was bowled by Kagiso Rabada and Chanderpaul became Gerald Coetzee’s first Test victim when he was caught by a diving Senuran Muthusamy at gully for 22.

South Africa earlier added 28 runs to their overnight 314 for eight.

Armed with the second new ball, Alzarri Joseph took both remaining wickets to finish with five for 81, his first five-wicket haul in Tests.

© 2023 AFP