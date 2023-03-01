Osasuna earn narrow advantage over Athletic in Copa semi

Pamplona (Spain) (AFP) – Ez Abde's fine solo goal earned Osasuna a slim 1-0 Copa del Rey semi-final first leg win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The on-loan Barcelona winger burst into the box early in the second half and drilled home superbly to separate the teams in an even clash at El Sadar.

Osasuna, who last reached the semi-finals 18 years ago, eventually losing in the final against Real Betis, will take a narrow lead to the San Mames for the second leg on April 4.

Athletic have won the cup 23 times, more than any other side apart from Barcelona, and were playing in the semi-finals for the fourth consecutive season.

However, the last time they won the competition was back in 1984, and the Basque side have lost six times in finals since then.

Ernesto Valverde brought defender Inigo Martinez into the Athletic starting line-up after injury, for his first appearance since November.

Abde fizzed an early deflected strike wide of the far post, with Osasuna starting the stronger.

At the other end Inaki Williams finished well but his goal was disallowed for a clear offside.

The first half offered few clear chances, in a cagey encounter, but Abde broke through early in the second half.

Moi Gomez found the Morocco international, who brilliantly beat defender Daniel Vivian and drilled a low effort across goal and into the far corner.

It proved the difference between the sides, with Osasuna holding off Athletic in the nervy final stages.

Sergio Herrera made a solid save late on to keep out an effort from Athletic striker Gorka Guruzeta at his near post.

Real Madrid host rivals Barcelona in the other semi-final first leg on Thursday.

