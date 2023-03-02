Antetokounmpo invests in MLS's Nashville team

Miami (AFP) – Two-times NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo has become a minority investor in Major League Soccer's Nashville SC.

Greece-born Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo has made the investment together with his brothers Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, the club said in a statement.

"My father was a professional soccer player, and it was the first sport I fell in love with in Greece," said Antetokounmpo.

"I've always had the dream of owning a soccer team. When my brothers and I explored Nashville SC, we knew it was a team and a city that we wanted to get involved with," he added.

Swedish hockey player Filip Forsberg, the all-time top scorer for the NHL's Nashville Predators, has also joined the club's ownership team.

"Nashville SC has been such a great addition to our sports culture, and joining the ownership group was an opportunity I wasn't going to pass up. I grew up a Liverpool fan in Sweden, and after today I am happy to add a second set of colors to cheer for!" he said in the statement.

Nashville already have NFL running back Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans as part of the ownership group along with actress Reese Witherspoon.

The club is owned by businessman John Ingram and entered MLS in 2020, reaching the playoffs in all of their first three seasons.

© 2023 AFP