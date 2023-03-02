Australia collapse to 197 all out as India take six wickets for 11

Indore (India) (AFP) – Australia lost their last six first innings wickets for just 11 runs on Thursday as they collapsed to 197 all out on the second morning of the third Test against India.

Advertising Read more

India were 13-0 at lunch in their second innings in Indore, trailing by 75 runs, after captain Rohit Sharma (5) and Shubman Gill (4) negotiated a tricky 10-minute period before the interval safely.

Resuming on 156-4, Cameron Green and Peter Handscomb did well to survive the first hour on a spinning pitch with unpredictable bounce, but once they departed India mopped up the rest of the order in a hurry with seamer Umesh Yadav taking three wickets.

The tall Green used his long stride to neutralise India's spin attack, remaining busy between the wickets as Australia looked to build a solid lead and come back in the four-Test series after defeats in the first two matches.

But after the drinks break Handscomb departed for 19, caught by Shreyas Iyer at short leg off Ravichandran Ashwin, having added 12 to his overnight score.

The next over Cameron Green fell for 21, trapped lbw by Umesh, who then bowled Mitchell Stark for one, sending the left-hander's off stump cartwheeling towards wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat.

Alex Carey departed for three, lbw to Ashwin, Umesh bowled Todd Murphy for a duck and Nathan Lyon was bowled by Ashwin for five.

Ravindra Jadeja had taken all four Australian wickets on Wednesday, including Usman Khawaja who made a stylish 60, and finished with figures of 4-78. Ashwin took 3-44 and Umesh 3-12.

India won the toss and batted on the first day Wednesday only for Australia's spinners to bowl them out just after lunch for just 109, with Matthew Kuhnemann taking five wickets.

© 2023 AFP