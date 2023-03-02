Dortmund bracing for 'most important week so far'

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic said on Thursday his side faces the biggest week in the season so far, ahead of Friday's "special game" against title rivals RB Leipzig.

Terzic called on the home fans "to be louder than ever" saying "in the current season it will probably be the most important week for us so far."

Dortmund face Leipzig on Friday, before Tuesday's trip to Stamford Bridge, where they hold a 1-0 advantage over Chelsea in the Champions League last 16.

Next Saturday, Dortmund travel to bitter derby rivals Schalke, who despite sitting in last place are unbeaten in five matches.

Dortmund are equal with leaders Bayern Munich on points and sit second on goal difference. Leipzig are four points back in fourth place.

Leipzig inflicted a 3-0 defeat on Dortmund earlier in the season but Terzic said his side, who are currently on a nine-match winning streak, had the quality to turn the result around.

"In the first leg, Leipzig was very aggressive and created a lot of danger with their speed.

"But since then we have often done better, for example in Leverkusen.

"We want to take the intensity, toughness and the goal threat of the last few weeks with us."

Terzic called upon striker Sebastien Haller to "reward himself more often" by scoring, as he continues his comeback from testicular cancer.

"The very best thing is that he has no problems and feels healthy. He's on a really good path, now we just hope he rewards himself for it more often by scoring."

Haller, who missed six months battling cancer before returning in January, has scored one goal and made one assist.

Terzic said wing back Julian Ryerson would return from an eye injury for the game.

The manager said injured strike pair Karim Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko are "making clear steps forward" but would not be back in time for the Leipzig match.

Dortmund's current nine-match winning streak includes seven league games.

A win against Leipzig would equal a Jurgen Klopp-era record of eight straight victories, set in 2011-12 when Dortmund won both the Bundesliga and the German Cup

© 2023 AFP